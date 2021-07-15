Wolff Wiese Magana Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Square Inc, Sells Ncino Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Tyson Foods Inc

New Purchases: OIH, FALN, LTRN, ORGO, CLSK, NTLA, BAR, IVOL, ANF, SONO, IXG, LQDH, NEWR, USFR, AFRM, LSTR, FNDX, PEJ, MAX, RBLX, JWN, IGIB, FNDF, MTCH, TLK, AER, ALSN, CZR, SCPE, 4LRA, CPNG, OLO, ROT, VMBS, VWO, ACN, ALGN, ALL, AEE, ADI, AJG, ADP, AVY, BAX, BLK, CBRE, VIAC, CSX, CNC, SCHW, CME, CINF, CLX, DHR, DLR, DRE, DISH, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, ERIC, EL, EXPE, EXR, FAST, GRMN, IT, GPN, HIG, HSY, HRL, HUM, IEX, ILMN, ICE, IFF, INTU, K, MTB, MMC, SPGI, MSTR, MCO, MSI, ON, OXY, PTC, PGR, REGN, RS, RSG, ROP, SIVB, SPG, SYK, TECH, TFX, TRMB, VLO, VRSN, WST, YUM, INTT, CMG, TDG, BR, MAIN, GAIN, ERII, DG, GNRC, HCA, HZNP, EPAM, ENPH, IQV, SYF, CFG, SYNH, SIOX, NVCR, HPE, SNES, OKTA, ROKU, 1C1A, UWMC, UWMC, AYRO, ROOT, LAZR, SKLZ, CLOV, APPH, CHK, SRNGU, IUSV, REET, VAW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Square Inc, Twilio Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Ncino Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolff Wiese Magana Llc. As of 2021Q2, Wolff Wiese Magana Llc owns 816 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,850 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,367 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,796 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 30,240 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 806 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $196.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Lantern Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Cleanspark Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 693.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 6774.29%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 167.08%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $366.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 384.79%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 410.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 91.88%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.