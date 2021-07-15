Wolff Wiese Magana Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Square Inc, Sells Ncino Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Tyson Foods Inc

- New Purchases: OIH, FALN, LTRN, ORGO, CLSK, NTLA, BAR, IVOL, ANF, SONO, IXG, LQDH, NEWR, USFR, AFRM, LSTR, FNDX, PEJ, MAX, RBLX, JWN, IGIB, FNDF, MTCH, TLK, AER, ALSN, CZR, SCPE, 4LRA, CPNG, OLO, ROT, VMBS, VWO, ACN, ALGN, ALL, AEE, ADI, AJG, ADP, AVY, BAX, BLK, CBRE, VIAC, CSX, CNC, SCHW, CME, CINF, CLX, DHR, DLR, DRE, DISH, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, ERIC, EL, EXPE, EXR, FAST, GRMN, IT, GPN, HIG, HSY, HRL, HUM, IEX, ILMN, ICE, IFF, INTU, K, MTB, MMC, SPGI, MSTR, MCO, MSI, ON, OXY, PTC, PGR, REGN, RS, RSG, ROP, SIVB, SPG, SYK, TECH, TFX, TRMB, VLO, VRSN, WST, YUM, INTT, CMG, TDG, BR, MAIN, GAIN, ERII, DG, GNRC, HCA, HZNP, EPAM, ENPH, IQV, SYF, CFG, SYNH, SIOX, NVCR, HPE, SNES, OKTA, ROKU, 1C1A, UWMC, UWMC, AYRO, ROOT, LAZR, SKLZ, CLOV, APPH, CHK, SRNGU, IUSV, REET, VAW,
- Added Positions: XLE, SQ, TWLO, AMD, VNQ, SPY, SLV, NOW, KO, PINS, SNOW, GOOGL, QCOM, GSHD, HYEM, ABT, AMZN, MSFT, RESN, IVV, SPAB, IJH, F, COST, GM, GSBD, DVY, FTCS, CMCSA, FB, LYFT, ARKK, VTEB, ADBE, AMAT, BRK.B, COF, STZ, EOG, MRVL, SWKS, TGT, VRTX, ANTM, WFC, BABA, DOCU, AVLR, ABNB, IAGG, IEF, VEA, AXP, BK, CRL, CVX, C, COO, CPRT, DXCM, DUK, LLY, EFX, IBM, LII, LPSN, LMT, NDSN, ORCL, PFE, DGX, O, POOL, SMG, TER, THO, USB, UNH, WRB, ZBRA, EDU, MSCI, LPLA, BFAM, CDW, ALLE, ATHM, SHOP, PYPL, COUP, GOLF, BL, ELAN, GH, U, CRSR, GDRX, BSY, QS, AGG, AOR, BNDX, HACK, IEMG, KWEB, MBB, MOAT, VCR, MMM, CB, APD, ALB, AEP, AMT, AMP, ANSS, AON, ATR, AZPN, ATRI, ADSK, BDX, BSX, CCL, CAT, FIS, CHE, CI, CL, COP, D, DCI, DRQ, ECL, ENB, EQIX, EXAS, EXPO, XOM, FICO, FDX, FE, FISV, FCX, FCEL, GE, GIS, GILD, GS, MNST, ITW, ISRG, JKHY, JCI, MDLZ, LOW, MAR, MCD, MCK, MCHP, MU, MAA, MS, NFLX, NEM, NOK, NOC, OGE, PPG, PXD, PLUG, LIN, PRU, ROL, SNY, SLB, SRE, SHW, SO, STT, SYY, TMO, USPH, WAB, WMB, L, MA, GSIT, TMUS, IBKR, DFS, TEL, TAK, AVGO, SPSC, NXPI, MPC, CHEF, APTV, TRIP, SPLK, WDAY, PAYC, ACB, LBRDK, TEAM, SNAP, BKR, SE, EQH, TLRY, TLRY, NIO, MRNA, DOW, ALC, ZM, UBER, VRM, IGSB, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: NCNO, TWST, TSN, LMBS, TSLA, UPS, DCT, OSTK, TLH, GOOG, XLV, DE, DIS, BAC, CMI, NEE, DAL, CHTR, ABBV, IJR, INTC, VTRS, NUAN, ZBH, JPST, PCY, PLD, T, TFC, BMY, ETN, JPM, JNJ, MPW, MRK, NSC, PEP, CRM, TDY, LULU, PM, PANW, GO, CARR, MO, BA, CSCO, CCI, LHX, HON, HUBB, NKE, NUE, PNC, PG, STAA, TJX, KEYS, CTVA, DKNG, BND, GBIL, GLD, IBB, IEFA, ITOT, MINT, QQQ, TLT, ABB, ATVI, AAP, LNT, HES, AIG, BBVA, BIIB, LNG, RE, WELL, IDXX, MORN, NVS, PNW, GWW, EVRG, WEC, BX, VMW, ULTA, ZTS, AAL, CC, SITE, FHB, NTNX, HYLB, MDY, PGX, VCIT, VCSH,
- Sold Out: PDBC, EFA, STX, MED, PFPT, IAU, URI, FBT, SWK, LOPE, IIPR, NOV, QQQX, BSV, GLW, QTRX, IAC, BC, FLGT, SCHO, SCHP, ETJ, EBAY, VFC, LEA, AI, VO, SPYV, SPSM, DOX, COG, SCHC, COKE, CTSH, GNR, EQR, EXPD, FLIR, PLTR, PENN, CTRM, SLG, CTOS, AMC, HASI, HPP,
For the details of WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolff+wiese+magana+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,850 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,367 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,796 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 30,240 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 806 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $196.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Lantern Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Cleanspark Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 693.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 6774.29%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 167.08%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $366.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 384.79%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 410.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 91.88%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC. Also check out:
1. WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment