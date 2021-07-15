Apexium Financial, LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

New Purchases: QQQJ, NFLX, LMT, HD, CHTR, BND, XLC, XLE,

QQQJ, NFLX, LMT, HD, CHTR, BND, XLC, XLE, Added Positions: SPY, MOAT, QUAL, IVV, AAPL, SHY, QQQ, IGV, IGM, IYW, DIS, JNJ, INTC, KO, V, OEF, IWF, IBB, USMV,

SPY, MOAT, QUAL, IVV, AAPL, SHY, QQQ, IGV, IGM, IYW, DIS, JNJ, INTC, KO, V, OEF, IWF, IBB, USMV, Reduced Positions: ARKW, XLK, AGG, FBND, FB,

ARKW, XLK, AGG, FBND, FB, Sold Out: XLG, ARKK, BNL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apexium Financial, LP. As of 2021Q2, Apexium Financial, LP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,672 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 110,775 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,472 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,889 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 155,272 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.97%

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.34 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.151600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 43,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $543.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $378.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $322.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $706.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 47,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 155,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 110,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $436.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 23,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.59%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.