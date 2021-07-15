Apexium Financial, LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Apexium Financial, LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Apexium Financial, LP (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apexium Financial, LP. As of 2021Q2, Apexium Financial, LP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apexium Financial, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apexium+financial%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apexium Financial, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,672 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 110,775 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.77%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,472 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,889 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
  5. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 155,272 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.97%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.34 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.151600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 43,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $543.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $378.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $322.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $706.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 47,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 155,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 110,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $436.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 23,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.59%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apexium Financial, LP. Also check out:

1. Apexium Financial, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Apexium Financial, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apexium Financial, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apexium Financial, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider