Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Genesis Energy LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc, Hess Midstream LP

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Genesis Energy LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc, Hess Midstream LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Eagle Global Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Genesis Energy LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, sells Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Antero Midstream Corp, NuStar Energy LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Global Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Eagle Global Advisors Llc owns 241 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+global+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 584,541 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 146,147 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,862 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,857 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  5. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,604,406 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
New Purchase: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 957,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 227,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.868200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.209700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC by 500.60%. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,561,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.412900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 279,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.745700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,865,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 578,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 63.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 575,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 281.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 83,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Sold Out: BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $49.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider