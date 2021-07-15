Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Genesis Energy LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc, Hess Midstream LP

New Purchases: GEL, PXD, CWEN, OMP, PSXP, MEAR, KMPR, FVRR, VNOM, PBFX, MNRL, ZTS, SPYD, NVDA, NVSA, CVII, XPDI, PDOT, KVSC, STTK, PWZ, PTMN, ACTD, SRNG, VB, CLIM, KVSB, DHHC, COF, DELL, PEG, YUM,

GEL, PXD, CWEN, OMP, PSXP, MEAR, KMPR, FVRR, VNOM, PBFX, MNRL, ZTS, SPYD, NVDA, NVSA, CVII, XPDI, PDOT, KVSC, STTK, PWZ, PTMN, ACTD, SRNG, VB, CLIM, KVSB, DHHC, COF, DELL, PEG, YUM, Added Positions: ENLC, LNG, ET, MMP, DCP, ORA, RTLR, WES, TSM, RDS.A, AAPL, MSFT, RETA, MGA, NICE, ICLR, PAA, FSK, AMZN, GOOGL, YNDX, FB, KRNT, SHM, VTEB, CP, INFY, IX, RIO, SHOP, HDB, JPM, WLKP, PYPL, TFC, ESS, TT, ICE, CRM, SNN, SONY, EQNR, UNH, WFC, MA, PAGS, ALC, JKE, ASML, AXP, AMT, BA, CAT, FIS, CVX, CSCO, DUK, ESLT, NEE, HON, IBN, ING, LMT, MGIC, NVO, SAP, SU, TTE, WPP, DIS, MELI, ICL, V, LEA, NXPI, PANW, SCM, BABA, SEDG, UBER, CGNT, CGNT, IGSB, IWC, SCHH, SHY, SPSB, VCSH, VOO, ADBE, MO, BTI, C, DEO, NVS, PSEC, RELX, UL, AER, KDP, AGZ, FBND, MDY, MUB,

ENLC, LNG, ET, MMP, DCP, ORA, RTLR, WES, TSM, RDS.A, AAPL, MSFT, RETA, MGA, NICE, ICLR, PAA, FSK, AMZN, GOOGL, YNDX, FB, KRNT, SHM, VTEB, CP, INFY, IX, RIO, SHOP, HDB, JPM, WLKP, PYPL, TFC, ESS, TT, ICE, CRM, SNN, SONY, EQNR, UNH, WFC, MA, PAGS, ALC, JKE, ASML, AXP, AMT, BA, CAT, FIS, CVX, CSCO, DUK, ESLT, NEE, HON, IBN, ING, LMT, MGIC, NVO, SAP, SU, TTE, WPP, DIS, MELI, ICL, V, LEA, NXPI, PANW, SCM, BABA, SEDG, UBER, CGNT, CGNT, IGSB, IWC, SCHH, SHY, SPSB, VCSH, VOO, ADBE, MO, BTI, C, DEO, NVS, PSEC, RELX, UL, AER, KDP, AGZ, FBND, MDY, MUB, Reduced Positions: ENB, WMB, EPD, HESM, QQQ, AM, TRGP, NS, NEP, PBA, MPLX, AMJ, PAGP, INTC, XLE, BEPC, CYBR, IGIB, TPVG, SHYG, ALLE, WHF, FDUS, ITUB, FMS, NVMI, VRNT, T, KMI, EEM, VEU, SPYG, SPY, CHKP, EL, GVI, FLRN, SAR, LOW, PNNT, CCAP, ORCC, PFE, TRP,

ENB, WMB, EPD, HESM, QQQ, AM, TRGP, NS, NEP, PBA, MPLX, AMJ, PAGP, INTC, XLE, BEPC, CYBR, IGIB, TPVG, SHYG, ALLE, WHF, FDUS, ITUB, FMS, NVMI, VRNT, T, KMI, EEM, VEU, SPYG, SPY, CHKP, EL, GVI, FLRN, SAR, LOW, PNNT, CCAP, ORCC, PFE, TRP, Sold Out: TAK, BPMP, CVS, EDU, FSKR, CEVA, CQP, VTV, CLX, QCOM,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Genesis Energy LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, sells Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Antero Midstream Corp, NuStar Energy LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Global Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Eagle Global Advisors Llc owns 241 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+global+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 584,541 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Facebook Inc (FB) - 146,147 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,862 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,857 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,604,406 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 957,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 227,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.868200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.209700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC by 500.60%. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,561,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.412900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 279,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.745700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,865,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 578,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 63.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 575,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 281.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 83,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $49.5.