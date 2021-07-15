Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, CoStar Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

- New Purchases: CSGP, VIAC, TRIP,
- Added Positions: XBI, PINS, AAPL, MSFT, SDGR, BABA, FB,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, EWY, QQQ, TSLA, ACC, AIRC, GWRE, CPT, ELS,
- Sold Out: IBB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,263 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 72,267 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,322 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,058 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,960 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 28,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 20,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 72,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.
