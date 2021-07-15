Logo
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alhambra Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, CVS Health Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alhambra+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC
  1. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 79,124 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.56%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,586 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 58,073 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
  4. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) - 81,178 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,808 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.868600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $77.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.772500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $543.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 79,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 (GSP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $14.42.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alhambra Investment Partners LLC keeps buying
