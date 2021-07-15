Dock Street Asset Management Inc Buys SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Tesla Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Ansys Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Okta Inc

New Purchases: KMB, PG, GIS, CL, SJM, K, CPB, KHC, CSCO, OMC, ECC,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Tesla Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, General Mills Inc, sells Ansys Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Okta Inc, MongoDB Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,251 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 439,051 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 51,875 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,061 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,537 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1%

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $138.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 40,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.448500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 37,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 64.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 305,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 209.60%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $647.005800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 250.08%. The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06.