3EDGE Asset Management, LP Buys Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 3EDGE Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3edge+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 3EDGE Asset Management, LP
  1. iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,125,290 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  2. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 10,476,271 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 373,884 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  4. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 5,741,866 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%
  5. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 949,932 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.9%
New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.89 and $34.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 2,897,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 1,310,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.69 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.87. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3979.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 534,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 577,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 974,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.606000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 234.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $50.58 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.63.

Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of 3EDGE Asset Management, LP. Also check out:

1. 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 3EDGE Asset Management, LP keeps buying
