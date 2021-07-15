3EDGE Asset Management, LP Buys Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: DBEU, INDA, USTB, NUEM, REMX, SPY,

DBEU, INDA, USTB, NUEM, REMX, SPY, Added Positions: RPV, PDBC, IEF, GUNR, GLDM, IVV, STIP, USHY, USIG, EWG, EFAS, GDX, FM, DFJ, VWOB, HEDJ, VBR,

RPV, PDBC, IEF, GUNR, GLDM, IVV, STIP, USHY, USIG, EWG, EFAS, GDX, FM, DFJ, VWOB, HEDJ, VBR, Reduced Positions: IEMG, SHV, SLV, GOVT, SUSA,

IEMG, SHV, SLV, GOVT, SUSA, Sold Out: IAU, ESGE, DGS, DVYE, EMLC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,125,290 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 10,476,271 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 373,884 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 5,741,866 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 949,932 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.9%

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.89 and $34.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 2,897,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 1,310,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.69 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.87. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3979.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 534,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 577,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 974,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.606000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 234.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $50.58 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.63.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23.