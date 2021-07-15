Vision Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Salesforce.com Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Sysco Corp, Clorox Co

New Purchases: IDEV, CRM, ESML, MDY,

IJH, EL, SYY, SHW, CVX, HVT, LOW, COST, TXN, WSM, ACN, TFSL, TSLA, SCHR, NEWR, LMT, HFC, FB, CL, CHRW, ARKK, QCOM, SCHX, IWB, Sold Out: IAU, CLX,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Salesforce.com Inc, Illumina Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Sysco Corp, Clorox Co, Chevron Corp, Haverty Furniture Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Vision Capital Management, Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,038,231 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,800 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 267,502 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 262,859 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 95,999 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.51%

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 158,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $237.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $481.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $463.228400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $305.17, with an estimated average price of $112.54. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.