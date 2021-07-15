Logo
Vision Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Salesforce.com Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Sysco Corp, Clorox Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Vision Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Salesforce.com Inc, Illumina Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Sysco Corp, Clorox Co, Chevron Corp, Haverty Furniture Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Vision Capital Management, Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vision+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vision Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,038,231 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,800 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 267,502 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 262,859 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 95,999 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.51%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 158,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $237.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $481.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $463.228400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $305.17, with an estimated average price of $112.54. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vision Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vision Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider