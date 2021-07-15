Fulcrum Equity Management Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, First Trust NASDAQ

New Purchases: FXH, FXR, FXG, XHB, KCE, SYLD, FALN, SPLV, DVY, ITB, SCHD, CDC, AMN, JCI, IP, TT, GPC, CAT, HYS, ACWI, IYM, IYK, KBWB, IEMG, PDBC, CHIM, XME, FSK, URA, SILJ, ITOT, IVV, MGK, REMX, SCHP, TPR, DVN, GOOGL, FCX, AMZN, JPM, MSFT, RCII, CMI, CINF, EWC, SCCO, IEF,

FXH, FXR, FXG, XHB, KCE, SYLD, FALN, SPLV, DVY, ITB, SCHD, CDC, AMN, JCI, IP, TT, GPC, CAT, HYS, ACWI, IYM, IYK, KBWB, IEMG, PDBC, CHIM, XME, FSK, URA, SILJ, ITOT, IVV, MGK, REMX, SCHP, TPR, DVN, GOOGL, FCX, AMZN, JPM, MSFT, RCII, CMI, CINF, EWC, SCCO, IEF, Added Positions: SPY, FXZ, PBS, XRT, XLK, SPHB, RWJ, UWM, EMB, IYJ, ICVT, XLF, AAPL, IJS, IJJ, IYE, SSO, NEM, MDY, EMR, PFE, UNP, LOW, CSCO, ETN, IWM, IJT, BA, CCL, UVV, BRK.B, OKE, HYG, ITW, AMGN, DLR, CAG, CL, USFR, FAST, KR, LMT, BIL, ABBV, WSO, CUBE, TXN, TGT, SON,

FXD, SOXX, ANGL, IYW, QQQ, EPAM, FXO, FXN, VGSH, TECH, ENTG, VEEV, PYPL, LQD, LFUS, AMED, IDXX, NVDA, ROL, XLY, VGIT, XOM, SPYD, SHY, XLV, XLB, VGK, EMN, IYH, IYF, FEM, AGG, JNK, FLOT, TIP, FDT, EPP, BNDX, LUV, Sold Out: FXL, FTEC, QTEC, FBT, KOMP, PSJ, DWAS, RPV, VXF, JKK, SJNK, CGNX, MPWR, XSD, PTF, AMD, LULU, PTNQ, PXQ, QCLN, IBB, EMQQ, AIA, CNYA, BOTZ, PBW, TAN, BLL, ARKG, ARKW, SMTC, IPGP, FSKR, ROBO, TLT, VEU, CWB, EEM, MOO, VET, CLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund, sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Equity Management. As of 2021Q2, Fulcrum Equity Management owns 147 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 92,907 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.42% ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 80,664 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) - 540,038 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 132,308 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34% First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) - 49,109 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $114.01. The stock is now traded at around $117.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 49,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 94,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $60.46, with an estimated average price of $58.52. The stock is now traded at around $55.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 91,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 42,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.39 and $94.58, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $92.507000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 32,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.76 and $67.38, with an estimated average price of $63.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.284000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 45,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 108.42%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 92,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1246.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $56.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 97,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 650.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $52.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 51,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 486.64%. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $93.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 74.14%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 37,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 68,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $136.78 and $159.82, with an estimated average price of $148.75.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $59.57 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $65.94.

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $149.83 and $169.83, with an estimated average price of $160.67.