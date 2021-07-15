Logo
Fulcrum Equity Management Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, First Trust NASDAQ

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fulcrum Equity Management (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund, sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Equity Management. As of 2021Q2, Fulcrum Equity Management owns 147 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Equity Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+equity+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Equity Management
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 92,907 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.42%
  2. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 80,664 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  3. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) - 540,038 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9%
  4. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 132,308 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34%
  5. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) - 49,109 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $114.01. The stock is now traded at around $117.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 49,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 94,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $60.46, with an estimated average price of $58.52. The stock is now traded at around $55.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 91,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 42,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.39 and $94.58, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $92.507000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 32,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Fulcrum Equity Management initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.76 and $67.38, with an estimated average price of $63.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.284000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 45,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 108.42%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 92,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1246.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $56.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 97,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 650.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $52.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 51,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 486.64%. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $93.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 74.14%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 37,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Fulcrum Equity Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 68,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $136.78 and $159.82, with an estimated average price of $148.75.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $59.57 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $65.94.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $149.83 and $169.83, with an estimated average price of $160.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fulcrum Equity Management. Also check out:

