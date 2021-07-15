New England Research & Management, Inc. Buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Morgan Stanley

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New England Research & Management, Inc. Buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company New England Research & Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Corteva Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Morgan Stanley, PPG Industries Inc, Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Research & Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, New England Research & Management, Inc. owns 166 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New England Research & Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+research+%26+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New England Research & Management, Inc.
  1. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 71,585 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,404 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 91,562 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 25,295 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio.
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 28,738 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 84.55%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 79.87%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 121.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 167.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of New England Research & Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. New England Research & Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. New England Research & Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. New England Research & Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New England Research & Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider