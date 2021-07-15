New England Research & Management, Inc. Buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: WAB, AMGN, BFAM, CTVA, CAH, ALK, PCAR, PXD, C, EQT, VLO, ALB, TD, PB, WBA, VNO, CFG, MSGE, LYB, CF, MDC, ABB, GM, ZBRA, COUP, CNQ, MHO, VALE, CLX, COST,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Corteva Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Morgan Stanley, PPG Industries Inc, Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Research & Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, New England Research & Management, Inc. owns 166 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 71,585 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,404 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 91,562 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 25,295 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 28,738 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 84.55%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 79.87%. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 121.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 167.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.