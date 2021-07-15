Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Novavax Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Avantor Inc, Altice USA Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Novavax Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Avantor Inc, Altice USA Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Deltec Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Novavax Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Avantor Inc, Altice USA Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deltec Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Deltec Asset Management Llc owns 264 stocks with a total value of $711 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltec+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,646 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,104 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,700 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  4. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 2,167,313 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,097 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $178.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 56,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 240,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 130,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $248.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $196.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 110.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.647300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 316,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 216.58%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $152.45, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 156.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 262.30%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 110,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 81.02%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $184.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64.

Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider