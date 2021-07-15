Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Novavax Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Avantor Inc, Altice USA Inc

- New Purchases: NVAX, DVN, ZG, DAL, SPOT, OIH, PAGS, CMG, ALK, GTX, VYNE, NOW, AGCO, BTNB, KAHC, TBSA, ADER, FLME, SWET, SVOK, CLRM, KINZ, EQHA, TLGA, AGAC, BRPM, KURI, CSAN, ON, CPUH, NXU, ZWRK, MIT, ACII, FORE, TSPQ, DHHC, DNZ, ENFA, AMAT, ROT, VAQC, SSAA, VOSO, SHAC, KCAC, KCAC, HCII, FSSI, CLIM, HIII, TBCP, SRNG, HLAH, TX, FCAC, CBAH, MBAC, CHK, HUGS.U, FVT, CRU, STPC, KLAQ, BLTS, HCCC, ABGI, KBH, RAAC, CFAC, CFVI, AMR, RACB, SAVE, HRMY, LEGO, DHHCU, FSII, LGV, LOKM, SLV, GMII, NGAB, TWNI.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, ATMR.U, HCICU, VTIQU, VTIQU, CHTR, TMO, ABT, BOWX,
- Added Positions: UBER, XPO, COP, CLVT, SNAP, BIDU, SONY, JBL, FDX, TME, F, TCOM, TAL, FISV, AMD, MELI, OCUL, GM, CPA, PH, GAN, PXD, FLEX, XBI, CVET, FMX, BTWN, GPRK,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, AVTR, ATUS, CRM, FIS, SYY, AAPL, NVDA, EDU, XERS, WMT, CCK, V, MSFT, XLE, NKE, TSM, VALE, SPGI, ATVI, AMZN, TJX, MRVL, BERY, PBR, NCLH, DAO, PM, KC, MO, IBN, SE, TMUS, CHT, ATNX, JNJ, C, GLD, LOW, KB, CMLF, VTI, BAC, EMQQ, WISH, GOL, TLK, BP,
- Sold Out: TTWO, OSTK, TTM, BKI, AVLR, SPLK, NIO, BAP, GBT, FAII, ADI, VRTX, EQIX, EWJ, HEC, CFIVU, DG, BKR, LCY, AKAM, WFC, LHX, MPLN, CAPA, HOL, ABEV, ASRT,
For the details of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltec+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,646 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,104 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,700 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 2,167,313 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,097 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $178.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 56,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 240,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 130,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $248.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $196.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 110.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.647300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 316,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 216.58%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $152.45, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 156.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 262.30%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 110,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 81.02%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $184.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.Sold Out: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64.Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $21.43.Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment