Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Novavax Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Avantor Inc, Altice USA Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Novavax Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Avantor Inc, Altice USA Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deltec Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Deltec Asset Management Llc owns 264 stocks with a total value of $711 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltec+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,646 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,104 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,700 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 2,167,313 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,097 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $178.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 56,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 240,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 130,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $248.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $196.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 110.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.647300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 316,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 216.58%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $152.45, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 156.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 262.30%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 110,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 81.02%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $184.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.