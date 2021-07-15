Stolper Co Buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Kroger Co, Merck Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Target Corp, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

New Purchases: BABA, KR, DIAX, SCHG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Kroger Co, Merck Inc, Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells Caterpillar Inc, Target Corp, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stolper Co. As of 2021Q2, Stolper Co owns 87 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 38,005 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,322 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 55,139 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 126,718 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 17,067 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Stolper Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 18,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stolper Co initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 38,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stolper Co initiated holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stolper Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $65.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.76.