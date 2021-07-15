Logo
Stolper Co Buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Kroger Co, Merck Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Target Corp, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stolper Co (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Kroger Co, Merck Inc, Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells Caterpillar Inc, Target Corp, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stolper Co. As of 2021Q2, Stolper Co owns 87 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stolper Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stolper+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stolper Co
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 38,005 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,322 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 55,139 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  4. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 126,718 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 17,067 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Stolper Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 18,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Stolper Co initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 38,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)

Stolper Co initiated holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Stolper Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Stolper Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Stolper Co added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $65.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stolper Co. Also check out:

1. Stolper Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stolper Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stolper Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stolper Co keeps buying
