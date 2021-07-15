Parker Investment Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF

- New Purchases: FTEC, SDY, INDA, PLTR, AMD,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IVW, GOOGL, TSLA, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IVE, SOXX, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, TDOC, CRM, NVDA, XLI, IGV,
- Sold Out: DVY, ROBO, IWM, KBE, IBUY, MUB, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parker Investment Management, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 759,990 shares, 46.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.94%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 344,369 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,909 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,521 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.72%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,739 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $119.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 195.94%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.8%. The holding were 759,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 454,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2542.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 18,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.Sold Out: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The sale prices were between $59.77 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.05.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36.Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Parker Investment Management, LLC.
1. Parker Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parker Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parker Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parker Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
