Parker Investment Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parker Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Parker Investment Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 759,990 shares, 46.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.94% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 344,369 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,909 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,521 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,739 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $119.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 195.94%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.8%. The holding were 759,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 454,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2542.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 18,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The sale prices were between $59.77 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.05.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.