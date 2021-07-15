Investment Security Group Inc Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Investment company Investment Security Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Security Group Inc . As of 2021Q2, Investment Security Group Inc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT SECURITY GROUP INC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 971,624 shares, 40.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 771,194 shares, 24.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 680,381 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 691,343 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 22,937 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
Investment Security Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.3%. The holding were 691,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.
