FC Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eversource Energy

- New Purchases: PFF, VWO,
- Added Positions: VNQ, VUG, VEU, AGG, MGK, VXF, BIV, DGRO, BNDX, SCHP, HYG, VBK, SRLN, VMBS, MUB, VCIT, VEA, VGIT, IXUS, VOE, VOT, IGIB, HYMB, SCHH, VWOB, SCHE, VV, VIG, VNQI, VB,
- Reduced Positions: RWO, BRK.B, VTI, ES, JNJ, VT, IWM,
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,463 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 348,901 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 116,488 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 141,273 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,300 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 381.25%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 78,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.057200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.
