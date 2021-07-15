FC Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eversource Energy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FC Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eversource Energy

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FC Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q2, FC Advisory LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FC Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fc+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FC Advisory LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,463 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 348,901 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 116,488 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 141,273 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,300 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 381.25%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 78,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.057200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of FC Advisory LLC. Also check out:

1. FC Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FC Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FC Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FC Advisory LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider