Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Engrave Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engrave+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 453,221 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.44%
  2. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 393,156 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.69%
  3. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 338,167 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.09%
  4. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 202,216 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
  5. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 87,269 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
New Purchase: Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $64.193100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 239,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.39 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $118.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.901100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 131,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 204,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.112500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 192,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $159.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 47,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 230,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 125.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 393,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 453,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.967300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 338,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 172,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $27.24 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 242,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 256,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. Also check out:

