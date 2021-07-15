Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: JSML, RWJ, SCHD, XLRE, COF, DVN, XAR, NUE, NEE, AMAT, IGV, NVDA, QUAL, VIG, MO, ABT, VZ, UPS,

JSML, RWJ, SCHD, XLRE, COF, DVN, XAR, NUE, NEE, AMAT, IGV, NVDA, QUAL, VIG, MO, ABT, VZ, UPS, Added Positions: VNLA, XOM, FIXD, FTSL, MMIN, IVZ, MUB, VXF, XLB, QQQE, TPR, CVX, ONEQ, FMB, AAPL, SPY, LB, JPM, MOO, AMZN, CSCO, HYMB, BRK.B, PG, V, IBM, GOOGL, IWD, T, HD, IJH, IWF, BMY, WMT, COP, HON, NOC, TSLA,

VNLA, XOM, FIXD, FTSL, MMIN, IVZ, MUB, VXF, XLB, QQQE, TPR, CVX, ONEQ, FMB, AAPL, SPY, LB, JPM, MOO, AMZN, CSCO, HYMB, BRK.B, PG, V, IBM, GOOGL, IWD, T, HD, IJH, IWF, BMY, WMT, COP, HON, NOC, TSLA, Reduced Positions: FCX, INTC,

FCX, INTC, Sold Out: IWM, BIV, XLP, VGT, XLY, XBI, SIVB, ICLN, DISCA, VIAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 453,221 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.44% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 393,156 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.69% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 338,167 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.09% Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 202,216 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 87,269 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $64.193100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 239,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.39 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $118.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.901100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 131,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 204,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.112500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 192,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $159.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 47,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 230,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 125.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 393,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 453,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.967300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 338,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 172,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $27.24 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 242,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 256,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.