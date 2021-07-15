Jacobs & Co Buys Fiserv Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Target Corp, Nordson Corp

New Purchases: FISV, DNMR, DOW, GE, LMT, COP, TTD,

Investment company Jacobs & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Dow Inc, sells Boeing Co, Target Corp, Nordson Corp, Innospec Inc, Vodafone Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs & Co. As of 2021Q2, Jacobs & Co owns 120 stocks with a total value of $849 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,657 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,050 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,847 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 85,506 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1% Visa Inc (V) - 97,837 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 35,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $378.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.721700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.68 and $224.16, with an estimated average price of $211.8.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Innospec Inc. The sale prices were between $90 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $99.31.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.