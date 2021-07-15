Logo
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Buys Moderna Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Apple Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley, HCA Healthcare Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaughan+nelson+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 774,976 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 297,079 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.60%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 874,510 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
  4. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 1,070,795 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64,866 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $260.931500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 950,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 964,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.014100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,009,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,784,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,452,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 936,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 104.60%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $758.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 297,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 182.45%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,547,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $262.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 771,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 404.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $68.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 799,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in ExlService Holdings Inc by 151.27%. The purchase prices were between $90.16 and $107.01, with an estimated average price of $99.03. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 639,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 15466.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 757,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

1. VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
