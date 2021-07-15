Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Buys Moderna Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Apple Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: MRNA, JKHY, AAPL, NEE, ELAN, SYNH, BXS, SHC, SIGI, JBL, ONB, NOMD, SWX, HBAN, EVRI, MOH, IBP, LAZR, TIG, PDCE, CRK, BIV, SUB, VTRS, VO, VGSH, VCSH, VCIT, SLQD, SHM, MUNI, MUB, MGC, ISTB, INDA, ILF, EWY, BSV, AMLP, AGG, CSAN, AFYA,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 774,976 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 297,079 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.60%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 874,510 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 1,070,795 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64,866 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $260.931500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 950,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 964,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.014100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,009,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,784,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,452,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 936,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 104.60%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $758.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 297,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 182.45%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,547,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $262.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 771,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 404.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $68.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 799,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in ExlService Holdings Inc by 151.27%. The purchase prices were between $90.16 and $107.01, with an estimated average price of $99.03. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 639,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 15466.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 757,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.
