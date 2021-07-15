West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: VOOV, QLD, RCL, NUE, VTV, CVS,

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Royal Caribbean Group, Nucor Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 209,092 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.08% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 159,923 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.42% Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 112,344 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,908 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.62% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 12,911 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.42%

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $142.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 27,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 41,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 18,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 16,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.08%. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.37%. The holding were 209,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 66.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 78,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 93.18%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.