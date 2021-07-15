Logo
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Johnstown, PA, based Investment company West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Royal Caribbean Group, Nucor Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+chester+capital+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC
  1. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 209,092 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.08%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 159,923 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.42%
  3. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 112,344 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,908 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.62%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 12,911 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.42%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $142.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 27,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 41,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 18,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 16,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.08%. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.37%. The holding were 209,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 66.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 78,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 93.18%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. Also check out:

1. WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC keeps buying
