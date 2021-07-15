ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emergin

New Purchases: IBMK, IBMJ, EAGG, ESML, ADSK, BSCM, AXP, SUSB,

IBMK, IBMJ, EAGG, ESML, ADSK, BSCM, AXP, SUSB, Added Positions: AGG, IWB, VTI, IUSB, USMV, IJR, IVE, MGK, SPY, ITOT, VB, IVW, MUB,

AGG, IWB, VTI, IUSB, USMV, IJR, IVE, MGK, SPY, ITOT, VB, IVW, MUB, Reduced Positions: VEA, IJJ, VCSH, VWO, IGIB, IXUS, IEFA, SLQD, IEMG, LQD, UNH, BND, ESGU, SPYX,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 197,172 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 365,540 shares, 17.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.53% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 140,672 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 58,290 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 157,975 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.31%

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $294.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 365,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 173,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.