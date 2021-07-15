Cann American Corp. Announces New Board Member

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Hanger to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hanger is nationally recognized within the cannabis business community, having held various cannabis licenses in Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma and more recently advancing initiatives in the Arkansas and Mississippi markets.

Within the Oklahoma market Mr. Hanger currently holds 5 licenses within the fields of cultivation, processing, dispensary and transport.

Mr. Hanger is often relied on throughout the state of Oklahoma for brokering deals to help connect licensed producers, processors and dispensaries in selling and purchasing flower and distillates. His vast network leaves him routinely called on to facilitate these large transactions.

As President of Hanger Consultations, Brad and his associates have consulted over 200 clients nationally. Assisting cannabis start-ups in all aspects of the industry from builds to employee training to best practices for cultivation. His extensive experience is expected to provide Cann American with a new wealth of resources and opportunities not otherwise known to the Company.

You can follow Brad on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hanger.consultations

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very excited to bring Brad into Cann Am. It's not a decision I take lightly. When I was first introduced to Brad and he told me everything he had going on in Oklahoma it was something I had to see for myself. A week later he was giving me a tour of all his various operations across multiple counties and cities. He's among the most impressive people I've ever encountered in this industry and I'm honored to have him join the Company."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Jason Black

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cann American Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655644/Cann-American-Corp-Announces-New-Board-Member



