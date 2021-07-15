Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) on Behalf of Investors

Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORPH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. Its leading drug candidate is arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C ("NPC"), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS"), and Inclusion Body Myositis ("IBM").

In September 2020, Orphazyme completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 4 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) at $11.00 per share. The same month, the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for arimoclomol for NPC was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

On March 29, 2021, the Company disclosed in a press release "its phase 2/3 trial evaluating arimoclomol for the treatment of [IBM] . . . did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints."

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $3.59 per ADS, or 28.97%, to close at $8.80 per ADS on March 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 7, 2021, the Compnay disclosed in a press release "topline data from pivotal trial of arimoclomol in [ALS],” stating that the trial “did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints to show benefit in people living with ALS."

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $2.81 per ADS, or 32.83%, to close at $5.75 per ADS on May 7, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 18, 2021, the Company announced it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA. Specifically, the FDA had rejected the arimoclomol NDA for NPC "based on needing additional qualitative and quantitative evidence to further substantiate the validity and interpretation" of certain data and "that additional data are needed to bolster confirmatory evidence beyond the single phase 2/3 clinical trial to support the benefit-risk assessment of the NDA."

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $7.23 per ADS, or 49.66%, to close at $7.33 per ADS on June 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Finally, on June 21, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that "Orphazyme [was] cut to sell at Guggenheim,” which noted that there is “little optionality left in the stock” “it might make sense to wind down the company."

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $0.81 per ADS, or 11.05%, to close at $6.52 per ADS on June 21, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

