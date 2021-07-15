Vipshop Holdings Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.655 per share and the market cap of $13.5 billion, Vipshop Holdings stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Vipshop Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Vipshop Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 8.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.69% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Vipshop Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10.85, which is better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Vipshop Holdings is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Vipshop Holdings is strong. This is the debt and cash of Vipshop Holdings over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Vipshop Holdings has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.6 billion and earnings of $1.452 a share. Its operating margin is 5.80%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Vipshop Holdings at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Vipshop Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Vipshop Holdings is 8.7%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 26.4%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Vipshop Holdings’s ROIC was 17.83, while its WACC came in at 3.95. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Vipshop Holdings is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Vipshop Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

