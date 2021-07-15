Georgia Power offers energy assistance programs to help customers reduce impact of early summer heat on bills

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While summer's heat has moderated recently, Georgia experienced temperatures reaching into the 90s in many parts of the state earlier this summer. Georgia Power is reminding customers that the company offers energy assistance programs to those in need of help paying or reducing those early summer energy bills.

Assistance when you need it

Georgia Power offers energy assistance programs in communities across Georgia and has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs. The company's programs are offered to help meet the changing needs of customers across the state and proactively identify solutions to meet their specific needs and help determine eligibility for utility assistance and programs:

Georgia Power's Income-Qualified Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

– Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to a month off their bill. HopeWorks – HopeWorks and Georgia Power offer senior residential customers valuable information on ways to save money on their energy bill while keeping their homes comfortable and efficient. Income-eligible seniors can receive a complimentary in-home assessment analyzing potential energy-saving opportunities, followed by a free home energy improvement service performed by a participating program contractor.

– HopeWorks and Georgia Power offer senior residential customers valuable information on ways to save money on their energy bill while keeping their homes comfortable and efficient. Income-eligible seniors can receive a complimentary in-home assessment analyzing potential energy-saving opportunities, followed by a free home energy improvement service performed by a participating program contractor. The Salvation Army's Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities. Customers can donate $1 , 2, 5 or $10 on their monthly bill to support their neighbors in need. Georgia Power matches $1.50 for each dollar donated up to $1.5 million .

Customers can learn more about the company's energy assistance programs and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance.

Tips, tools & resources

Georgia Power offers efficiency tips and tools that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

Think Thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Each degree cooler can increase your bill by 4%.

– Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Each degree cooler can increase your bill by 4%. Use your Fans – Using a ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

– Using a ceiling fan costs only about a month and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat. Air Vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

– To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs. Trim Plants and Change Filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change any filters and trim plants around your outside unit.

– To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change any filters and trim plants around your outside unit. Food Storage - Set your refrigerator thermostat between 35°F and 38°F, and your freezer to 0°F to run at peak efficiency - but be careful not to over fill!

Set your refrigerator thermostat between 35°F and 38°F, and your freezer to 0°F to run at peak efficiency - but be careful not to over fill! Heat in the Kitchen – Reduce the temperature inside your home by cooking food in the microwave or stove top instead of the oven when possible. Match pots and pans to the burner size to minimize heat loss. Use lids on pots to keep in heat.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-offers-energy-assistance-programs-to-help-customers-reduce-impact-of-early-summer-heat-on-bills-301335181.html

SOURCE Georgia Power