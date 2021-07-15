INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FCCY, CVA, KIN, IKNX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1st Constitution share that they own. If you are a 1st Constitution shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 per share. If you are a Covanta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated for $9.25 per share. If you are a Kindred Biosciences shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock. If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

