John Rogers Comments on Janus Henderson Group

Asset manager Janus Henderson Group Plc ( JHG, Financial) also traded higher in the period as earnings results showcased financial discipline. Signaling further confidence in its operating environment, management continued to return excess cash to shareholders through share buybacks and by increasing its quarterly dividend. At today’s valuation,we continue to believe JHG’s risk/reward is skewed to the upside.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.