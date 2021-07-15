Logo
T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Buys Eisai, Trims Softbank

Japan-focused fund releases its 2nd-quarter 2021 portfolio updates

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jul 15, 2021

Summary

  • The fund’s top buys for the quarter were Eisai and Visional.
  • Its biggest sells were SoftBank and Kubota.
Article's Main Image

The T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30.

Established in 1991, the fund is managed by Archibald Ciganer and seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing in the common stocks of companies that are located (or primarily operate) in Japan. The fund’s strategy relies on both fundamentals and growth prospects to purchase stocks at favorable prices compared to what they are expected to achieve in the future, with a focus on leading or improving market position, attractive business niche, seasoned management, stable or improving earnings or cash flow and a sound or improving balance sheet.

Based on its investing criteria, the fund’s top buys for the quarter were Eisai Co. Ltd. (

TSE:4523, Financial) and Visional Inc. (TSE:4194, Financial), while its biggest sells were SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE:9984, Financial) and Kubota Corp. (TSE:6326, Financial).

Eisai

The fund established a new holding of 226,300 shares in Eisai (

TSE:4523, Financial) after selling out of its previous investment in the stock in the third quarter of 2015. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 8,297.94 Japanese yen ($75.57).

1415756804318679040.png

Eisai is a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company that develops and produces prescription drugs and medical equipment. Its main areas of focus are neurology, oncology and dementia. It identifies itself as a “human health company” that is focused on making health care benefits more accessible worldwide.

On July 15, shares of Eisai traded around 10,520.00 yen for a market cap of 3.06 trillion yen. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1415766732521459712.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.77 and Altman Z-Score of 6.78 show a fortress-like balance sheet. The return on invested capital is higher than the weighted average cost of capital on average, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1415767053998084096.png

Visional

The fund took a new stake worth 97,000 shares in Visional (

TSE:4194, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 0.52%. Shares traded for an average price of 6,408.57 yen during the quarter.

1415757740139204608.png

Visional is a provider of web-based training. It partners with clients to provide educational materials with the goals of improving employee performance, retention and engagement and helping companies with the process of digital transformation.

On July 15, shares of Visional traded around 6,130.00 yen for a market cap of 222.32 billion yen. Since the company went public this past April, shares are down 12%.

1415767788051615744.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. Following a lucrative public listing, the company has a cash-debt ratio of 13.03 and an interest coverage ratio of 1,512. The company does not have sufficient historical data to get a good reading on its profitability metrics, but the operating margin and net margin are both positive, which is an encouraging sign.

1415768950104510464.png

SoftBank Group

The fund trimmed its SoftBank Group (

TSE:9984, Financial) holding by 371,500 shares, or 38.51%, leaving a remaining investment of 593,100 shares. The trade had a -2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 8,940.63 yen.

1415758163617107968.png

SoftBank is a Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company that primarily invests in the technology, energy and financial sectors. The company derives most of its revenue through its telecommunications subsidiaries. It also generates revenue through a variety of investments.

On July 15, shares of Softbank traded around 7,534.00 yen for a market cap of 13.06 trillion yen. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

1415769589962362880.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 1.96 suggests the potential for liquidity issues, but the Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 is typical of a stable company. The return on equity of 66.35% and return on assets of 13.12% are outperforming 92% of companies in the telecommunications industry.

1415772641154945024.png

Kubota

The fund also reduced its stake in Kubota (

TSE:6326, Financial) by 654,300 shares, or 39.97%, for a remaining holding of 982,800 shares. The trade had a -1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 2,482.65 yen during the quarter.

1415759228760608768.png

Established in 1890 as a manufacturer of cast metal products, Kubota is an agricultural equipment manufacturing company with more than a century of history. It is a comprehensive solutions provider that offers total support at every stage of farming.

On July 15, shares of Kubota traded around 2,267.50 yen for a market cap of 2.77 trillion yen. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

1415772863444668416.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and interest coverage ratio of 162.56 indicate the company has a solid balance sheet. The three-year revenue growth rate is 2.5%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is -1.2%.

1415773431282126848.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the fund held shares in 63 stocks valued at a total of $1.01 billion. The turnover rate for the quarter was 3%.

The top holdings were Keyence Corp. (

TSE:6861, Financial) with 4.7% of the equity portfolio, Hoshizaki Corp. (TSE:6465, Financial) with 4.58% and Suzuki Motor Corp. (TSE:7269, Financial) with 4.48%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in industrials, technology and health care.

1415750545410478080.png

Also check out:
Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.
