Weingarten Realty Investors Declares Special Cash Distribution

Weingarten Realty Investors ( NYSE:WRI, Financial) announced today that its Board of Trust Managers declared a special cash distribution of $0.69 per common share payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 28, 2021.

The special distribution is being paid in connection with the anticipated merger of WRI into Kimco Realty Corporation (“Kimco”) and to satisfy the REIT taxable income distribution requirements. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s payment of the special distribution adjusts the cash consideration to be paid by Kimco at the closing of the merger from $2.89 per share to $2.20 per share, and does not affect the payment of the share consideration of 1.408 newly issued shares of common stock of Kimco for each WRI common share owned immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

The merger is expected to close on August 3, 2021, pending receipt of the necessary shareholder approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions specified in the merger agreement.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2021, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 156 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 29.8 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 20.4 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.weingarten.com.

