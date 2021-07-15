Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First-Half Performance And Declares Distribution

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today declared a distribution of $.05 per share from net investment income payable September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record August 18, 2021. This represents the third payment this year toward the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

FIRST-HALF PERFORMANCE

"The economic rebound and strong corporate earnings drove the stock market to record highs. Our investments in Financials, Energy, and Technology were the primary contributors to our performance for the first half of 2021," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 15.1%. This compares to a 15.3% total return for the S&P 500 and a 14.9% total return for the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 15.0%.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 39.4%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 40.8% and 39.7%, respectively. The Fund's total return on market price for the period was 40.6%.

NET ASSET VALUE



6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Net assets $2,548,945,247 $1,898,784,630 Shares outstanding 111,027,121 108,731,058 Net asset value per share $22.96 $17.46

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 21, 2021.

###

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:

Lyn Walther

Director of Shareholder Communications

800.638.2479 │ [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-diversified-equity-fund-announces-first-half-performance-and-declares-distribution-301335218.html

SOURCE Adams Funds