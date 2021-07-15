Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First-Half Performance And Declares Distribution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First-Half Performance And Declares Distribution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2021

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today declared a distribution of $.05 per share from net investment income payable September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record August 18, 2021. This represents the third payment this year toward the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

adams_funds_logo.jpg

FIRST-HALF PERFORMANCE

"The economic rebound and strong corporate earnings drove the stock market to record highs. Our investments in Financials, Energy, and Technology were the primary contributors to our performance for the first half of 2021," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 15.1%. This compares to a 15.3% total return for the S&P 500 and a 14.9% total return for the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 15.0%.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 39.4%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 40.8% and 39.7%, respectively. The Fund's total return on market price for the period was 40.6%.

NET ASSET VALUE


6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Net assets

$2,548,945,247

$1,898,784,630

Shares outstanding

111,027,121

108,731,058

Net asset value per share

$22.96

$17.46

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 21, 2021.

###

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Lyn Walther
Director of Shareholder Communications
800.638.2479 │ [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH45254&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-diversified-equity-fund-announces-first-half-performance-and-declares-distribution-301335218.html

SOURCE Adams Funds

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH45254&Transmission_Id=202107151619PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH45254&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment