CryoLife Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that second quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after the market closes. On that day, the Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session hosted by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryoLife, Inc.

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. A replay of the teleconference will be available July 29 through August 5, 2021 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13721548.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting Webcasts & Presentations. In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter and full year, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Contacts:

CryoLife D. Ashley Lee Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operating Officer

Phone: 770-419-3355

Gilmartin Group LLC Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Phone: 631-807-1986 [email protected]

