Brinker International, Inc. Announces Retirement of George Mrkonic from Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 15, 2021

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), a recognized leader in casual dining, announced today that George R. Mrkonic is retiring from the company's board of directors at the end of his current term of service on Nov. 17, 2021.

Mrkonic joined Brinker's board of directors in September 2003 and has served as vice-chairman of the board since November 2013 and as chairman of the Compensation Committee since October 2015. He also currently serves on the Governance and Nominating Committee.

"For 18 years George has provided incredible value to Brinker and our brands by providing counsel from his global leadership experience and expertise in retail industries, customer insights, economic conditions and capital markets," said Wyman Roberts, Brinker chief executive officer and president. "I appreciate George's insights and support in shaping and building Brinker's best-in-class leadership team, and wish him the best following his retirement."

Mrkonic will continue to serve as the non-executive chairman of MARU Group and on the board of directors for AutoZone, Inc. and Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.

"George has been an instrumental leader on the board and has brought a wealth of knowledge, experience and strategic thought to support Brinker in its growth and leadership in the casual dining industry," said Joseph M. DePinto, chairman of the board for Brinker. "I am grateful for George's counsel and contributions over almost two decades. His leadership and collaboration will be missed."

ABOUT BRINKER
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of March 21, 2021, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,657 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,603 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (54 restaurants).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brinker-international-inc-announces-retirement-of-george-mrkonic-from-board-of-directors-301335177.html

SOURCE Brinker International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA45041&Transmission_Id=202107151630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA45041&DateId=20210715
