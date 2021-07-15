Logo
PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 15, 2021

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.075 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 5 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.30 per share from $4.09 per share, which began with the June 2021 payment. This dividend is payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2021 marked the company's 49th consecutive annual dividend increase.

PepsiCo_LOGO.jpg

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Cautionary Statement
Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY45367&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-declares-quarterly-dividend-301335134.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY45367&Transmission_Id=202107151630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY45367&DateId=20210715
