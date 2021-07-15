Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., July 15, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the "Company") announced today that it has closed an underwritten registered public offering of $33.5 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 100% of the principal amount and will mature on August 1, 2026. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $5.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering resulted in net proceeds of approximately $32.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before expenses.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem all or a portion of its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 2023 Notes.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as book-running manager of the offering and Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as co-managers of the offering.

The Notes were offered under the Company's existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these Notes was made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may obtain copies of these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. at the address below:

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor
New York, New York 10019
telephone: 1-800-573-2541
email: [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the offered Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such Notes or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About the Company

The Company currently invests in mortgage-related and other assets and has elected to be taxed as a REIT. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of this offering will be used as described. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking language, including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "continues," "intends," "should", "may," and similar expressions. Due to known and unknown risks, including the risk that the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from expectations or projections. These risks also include those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which are available from the Company and from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and you should read and understand these risks when evaluating any forward-looking statement. Readers of this press release are cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

favicon.png?sn=PH45401&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-asset-investment-corp-announces-closing-of-senior-notes-offering-301335227.html

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH45401&Transmission_Id=202107151630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH45401&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment