Calyxt Appoints Michael A. Carr as Chief Executive Officer

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based biotechnology platform company, today announced the appointment of Michael A. Carr as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 27, 2021. Mr. Carr will also serve as a member of Calyxt's Board of Directors. Mr. Carr was most recently the Vice President of M&A, Strategy, and Innovation at Darling Ingredients, Inc., a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients and renewable energy.

"Michael's operational, financial, and investment experience, paired with his diverse knowledge across industries including health, nutrients, bioenergy and services will be integral as we advance Calyxt's vision built around our cutting-edge plant-based technologies," said Yves Ribeill, Ph.D., Executive Chair. "We welcome Michael's leadership and expertise to our management team and board of directors as we strive to grow Calyxt as a leader in the engineering of plant metabolism with further focus on the identification and development of high value customer and partner-driven targets."

"I am thrilled to join the Calyxt team in support of the mission to harness plants to generate innovative, high value, and sustainable products for our customer and partner relationships, utilizing Calyxt's unique biotechnology platform," said Mr. Carr. "Calyxt's pioneering work is rooted in strong foundational research and a unique understanding of plant metabolism built over the course of a decade. I look forward to working alongside this dynamic and entrepreneurial team to advance and monetize our exciting technologies."

Mr. Carr brings more than 20 years of business, financial, and operational leadership experience to Calyxt. Prior to joining Darling Ingredients, Mr. Carr was a Partner at BAC Investments, an established consulting, advisory, and investment firm. Previously, Mr. Carr held multiple positions at American Capital, a global private equity and asset management firm. Mr. Carr also served on the boards of directors for EnviroFlight—a brand of Darling Ingredients, Best Life and Health Insurance Company, ACG Global, and several portfolio companies of American Capital Limited, including United Food Group. He obtained his M.B.A. from the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, and he also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from California State University - Northridge.

About Calyxt

Calyxt is a plant-based biotechnology platform company focused on delivering innovations that revolutionize how the world uses plants. Calyxt uses its advanced plant biotechnology platform to develop products and technologies for world-class customers and partners. For more information, go to www.calyxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "targets," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," or "will," the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the advancement of Calyxt's business and industry leadership and the advancement and monetization of Calyxt's technologies under Mr. Carr's leadership. These and other forward-looking statements are predictions and projections about future events and trends based on our current expectations, objectives and intentions and premised on current assumptions. Our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the severity and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on macro-economic conditions; the impact of increased competition; disruptions at our or our collaborators' key facilities; changes in customer preferences and market acceptance of our or our partners' products; competition for collaboration partners and licensees and the successful execution of collaborations and licensing agreements; the impact of adverse events during development; the impact of improper handling of our product candidates by unaffiliated third parties during development; failures by third-party contractors; inaccurate demand forecasting; the effectiveness of commercialization efforts by commercial partners or licensees; our ability to collect accounts receivable; commodity price conditions; the impact of changes or increases in oversight and regulation; disputes or challenges regarding intellectual property; proliferation and continuous evolution of new technologies; management changes; dislocations in the capital markets; and other important factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q or 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements made by us are based only on information currently available to us when, and speaks only as of the date, such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws we do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change.

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact: Patrick Milan TUNHEIM (612) 695-1369





Heather Savelle Sherri Spear Argot Partners (212) 600-1902

