Quattroflow Increases Single-Use Pump Manufacturing Footprint with Construction of New Cleanroom

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 15, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quattroflow, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced that it will increase manufacturing capacity for its single-use quaternary diaphragm pumps with the construction of a new ISO Class 7 cleanroom.

Dover_Logo.jpg

Expected to open in October 2021, the additional cleanroom will more than double the Quattroflow cleanroom space in Duisburg, Germany. This investment will help support growing customer demand for single-use pump products used in the production of biologics, drugs and vaccines. The new cleanroom will operate independently from the existing one while following the same assembly procedures to ensure product uniformity.

"Single-use technologies are expanding rapidly in biopharma production as the biopharmaceuticals market continues to grow, including playing a key role in enabling manufacturers to quickly ramp production for COVID-19 vaccines," said Karl Buscher, President, PSG. "Expanding our cleanroom footprint is a critical step in increasing our single-use manufacturing capacity to satisfy this growing market demand. Additionally, this investment further strengthens our production reliability and capabilities to ensure product consistency and safety."

Available in a variety of sizes, QuattroflowTM single-use pumps are designed to provide fast installation and qualification of single-use manufacturing systems. They also reduce downtime between batches by eliminating the need for cleaning validation while increasing manufacturing efficiency and delivering the required levels of product purity and sterility that biopharma applications demand.

For more information on Quattroflow, please go to quattroflow.com. Quattroflow is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Quattroflow:

Quattroflow is a leading brand of quaternary (four-piston) diaphragm pumps that primarily serve industries such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical that require gentle displacement, reliability, product safety, purity and cleanability. Headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, Quattroflow is part of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on Quattroflow and its complete family of four-piston pumps, please visit quattroflow.com.

About PSG:

PSG® is a global pump solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™, RedScrew™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Fluids segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.   

PSG Contact:
Rainer Frericks
+49 2065 89205-0
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations   
(630) 743-5131   
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY45185&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quattroflow-increases-single-use-pump-manufacturing-footprint-with-construction-of-new-cleanroom-301335141.html

SOURCE Dover

