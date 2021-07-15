Logo
BlackBerry to Host Virtual Investor Fireside Chat

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, July 15, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will host a virtual fireside chat to discuss BlackBerry's IoT business and market opportunity.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

Who:

Mattias Eriksson, President and General Manager of BlackBerry's IoT Business Unit in conversation with Tim Foote, BlackBerry Investor Relations.



Date/Time:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11:00 am ET

Register to join here

A replay of the event will be available to stream on the investor relations section of the BlackBerry website (BlackBerry.com/investors) at approximately 1:30pm ET on July 21.

BlackBerry's IoT business unit includes BlackBerry QNX®, BlackBerry IVY™, BlackBerry Certicom®, BlackBerry Radar®, and other IoT applications. BlackBerry QNX is a recognized leader in safety-certified, secure and reliable real-time operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, development tools, and professional services for connected embedded systems in the automotive, medical, industrial automation and other markets. BlackBerry IVY is an

intelligent, connected vehicle platform (CVP), being developed and marketed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will leverage BlackBerry QNX's automotive capabilities. BlackBerry IVY will allow automakers to safely access a vehicle's sensor data, normalize it, and apply machine learning to generate and share predictive insights and inferences across brands and models. BlackBerry IVY will allow the creation of responsive in-vehicle services that enhance driver and passenger experiences.

For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF43913&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-host-virtual-investor-fireside-chat-301335168.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF43913&Transmission_Id=202107151630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF43913&DateId=20210715
