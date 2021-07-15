Logo
Alexander & Baldwin Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, July 15, 2021

HONOLULU, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (

NYSE:ALEX, Financial) (A&B) will report results for the second quarter 2021, after the market closes, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Alexander_Baldwin_Logo.jpg

The call and webcast will feature a presentation on operating and financial performance, followed by questions from sell-side research analysts participating in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a "listen-only" mode.

Company participants on the call and webcast will be Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer, along with other members of senior management.

To listen to the conference call, please dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-870-4263
International: 1-412-317-0790
Please instruct the operator to connect you to the Alexander & Baldwin call.

Access to the webcast will be via a link on the Investors page of A&B's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Presentation slides will be available for download from A&B's website after the market closes on July 29, 2021.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 10 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 149 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-date-301335261.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

