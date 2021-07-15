Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr, Airbnb Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr, Airbnb Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Highland, NY, based Investment company Focused Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr, Airbnb Inc, Coupang Inc, Overstock.com Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Focused Wealth Management, Inc owns 882 stocks with a total value of $601 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Focused Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Focused Wealth Management, Inc
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,301,154 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 433,528 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
  3. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 931,381 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,015,168 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 570,640 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 224,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr (BNY)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr by 282.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 212,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 363.66%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 132.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 3900.00%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 284.55%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $286.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Sold Out: Blackrock New York Muni Income Tr II (BFY)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock New York Muni Income Tr II. The sale prices were between $15.18 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $15.42.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Sold Out: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.73%. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.44%. Focused Wealth Management, Inc still held 249,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.96%. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Focused Wealth Management, Inc still held 6,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Focused Wealth Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Focused Wealth Management, Inc keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider