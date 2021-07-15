Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr, Airbnb Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: HYD, CPNG, OSTK, FUTU, PCT, PLBY, BSTZ, MSTR, PLUG, PSA, UPS, OC, VYGR, A, ZI, AFRM, DOCN, XLB, MCS, EL, EXPD, AAP, CRBN, PSFE, SAM, BFLY, CCK, LMND, FOUR, DHI, CHPT, CHPT, GTLS, SPGI, LRCX, SPPI, RAD, U, MP, AI, LAZR, CLVR, RELX, RBLX, CRNT, NSIT, ASXC, JBLU, ADP, SBAC, KCAC, KCAC, GTX, MANT, FNDC, ARWR, IEMG, IJS, PRNT, RING, SOXL, TAN, VLUE, VTIP, VV, HUBS, LFMD, GME, TMUS, OXI1, AYTU, STLA, XSPA, 6CL0, VISL, NOW, SAIC, RNG, AMC, BIOC, AKBA, IFN, VSTO, SIOX, FCEL, ZOM, FINV, SPOT, SMAR, GSK, TRMB, DT, SWK, 1C1A, MMQ, SONN,
- Added Positions: SPYG, VTV, BNY, TOTL, SCHP, SPIB, ABNB, VWO, MTUM, XLF, PLTR, IGV, XBI, XLE, XLV, SCHB, VYM, IBM, T, TXN, W, LDUR, CMI, JCI, LVS, MCD, NSC, TRV, WSM, CMG, RGLS, FANG, BABA, AMAT, BBY, CRIS, EXPE, FAST, FE, JPM, NFLX, PCAR, PENN, PFE, STKL, VZ, TRIP, IIPR, ITRM, TLRY, TLRY, PD, FSLY, PTON, MMM, AFL, AXP, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BIIB, BA, LUMN, KO, DXC, EMN, ENB, FCX, GS, LHX, HPQ, IRM, SJM, KEY, LYG, MFC, MAS, MCK, MDT, VTRS, NOK, NOC, PEP, PBR, O, ROL, SLB, SWKS, SO, SBUX, TSM, OXSQ, TRP, VGR, VRTX, VOD, WMT, ZBH, EBAY, VTN, JPS, PNF, ERC, JDD, GDV, JFR, WU, VMW, JLS, PSF, SBRA, HCA, SAVE, DBL, GMRE, PCI, DSL, NRZ, LADR, CGC, AY, GGZ, GSBD, PYPL, PJT, HPE, CRON, OKTA, AFIN, RDFN, MFGP, XFLT, FTCH, REZI, ZM, UBER, CRWD, CHWY, ONEM, OTIS, NKLA, RKT, CCIV, AGG, ANGL, CWB, EDIV, EFV, IJH, IJR, IXC, JKJ, MSOS, PBW, PGX, SCHF, STIP, VB, VBR, VEA, VOO, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, SCHG, SCHV, SCHE, MINT, SPTS, RYT, VFH, DBI, FB, TEVA, BX, CLDR, NEAR, OKE, GM, CRHC, ABT, NUE, AWI, DAL, V, STWD, PRTA, Z, FTV, SPYD, SRPT, AMD, BRK.B, COF, CS, EXAS, XOM, MRVL, NVDA, ON, SPH, TGT, BXMX, ETV, MAIN, CPRI, DRIO, SYF, SHOP, EDIT, SPCE, DKNG, SNOW, IVOL, VDE, VTI, AMP, AMGN, AZN, BBBY, DVN, EPD, HD, KSS, MDLZ, LB, PFG, PRU, CRM, SPWR, WM, ET, ETG, ETY, APPS, SRNE, ARI, NCLH, WING, KHC, NTNX, GH, STNE, BYND, SNDL, TXG, NCNO, BIGC, QS, BSV, DIA, EWU, GLD, IVV, IWN, IYM, IYR, JNK, PFF, SPEM, SPYV, VIG, VNQ, XSW,
- Sold Out: BSE, BFY, MPC, DISH, AME, CNK, WSO, INFO, EWY, ASPL, TIGR, BAND, DMTK, EWL, HDV, IAU, CF, PLCE, FISV, NUAN, PCG, AY2, CXW, CLGX, IPOF, NBIX, VGAC.U, NTCO, CTRM, MRNA, PRSP, BB, 2TX, RUN, KEYS, MIK, COTY, FUBO, V9G, FCAM, JKS,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,301,154 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 433,528 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 931,381 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,015,168 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 570,640 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 224,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr (BNY)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr by 282.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 212,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 363.66%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 132.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 3900.00%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 284.55%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $286.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.67.Sold Out: Blackrock New York Muni Income Tr II (BFY)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock New York Muni Income Tr II. The sale prices were between $15.18 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $15.42.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.Sold Out: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15.Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.73%. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.44%. Focused Wealth Management, Inc still held 249,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.96%. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Focused Wealth Management, Inc still held 6,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.
