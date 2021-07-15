Anatole Investment Management Ltd Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Facebook Inc, Dada Nexus, Sells JOYY Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MINISO Group Holding

New Purchases: PTON, FB, DADA, TAL, ZH, TUYA,

PTON, FB, DADA, TAL, ZH, TUYA, Added Positions: SE,

SE, Reduced Positions: VIPS, VNET,

VIPS, VNET, Sold Out: YY, TME, MNSO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Facebook Inc, Dada Nexus, TAL Education Group, Sea, sells JOYY Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MINISO Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anatole Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Anatole Investment Management Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,862,582 shares, 23.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 789,366 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.37% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 9,142,687 shares, 18.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45% Facebook Inc (FB) - 504,067 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio. New Position 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 3,493,749 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.93%

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.07%. The holding were 1,862,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $344.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.5%. The holding were 504,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 1,919,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 1,742,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 581,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 283,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $268.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 789,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $23.93.