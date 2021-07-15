Planning Alternatives Ltd Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ESGD, ESML,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJR, VWO, IJH, VEA, JPST, ESGU, IEFA, MSFT, HON,
- Reduced Positions: BND, VIG, SCHF, SCHX, SCHB, VUG, VTV, ITOT, SPY, SCHD, SCHE, IWF, DTE, SCHA, SCHM, IJS, F, IBM, DGRO, SHY, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: SCHZ, AGG, RVNC, CSCO,
For the details of PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planning+alternatives+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 433,293 shares, 33.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,620,738 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 215,688 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 829,322 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 372,417 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11%
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 149.07%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $28.83.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD . Also check out:
1. PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD 's Undervalued Stocks
2. PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment