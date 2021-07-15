Planning Alternatives Ltd Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ESGD, ESML,

ESGD, ESML, Added Positions: IVV, IJR, VWO, IJH, VEA, JPST, ESGU, IEFA, MSFT, HON,

IVV, IJR, VWO, IJH, VEA, JPST, ESGU, IEFA, MSFT, HON, Reduced Positions: BND, VIG, SCHF, SCHX, SCHB, VUG, VTV, ITOT, SPY, SCHD, SCHE, IWF, DTE, SCHA, SCHM, IJS, F, IBM, DGRO, SHY, BRK.B,

BND, VIG, SCHF, SCHX, SCHB, VUG, VTV, ITOT, SPY, SCHD, SCHE, IWF, DTE, SCHA, SCHM, IJS, F, IBM, DGRO, SHY, BRK.B, Sold Out: SCHZ, AGG, RVNC, CSCO,

Investment company Planning Alternatives Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Revance Therapeutics Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Alternatives Ltd . As of 2021Q2, Planning Alternatives Ltd owns 44 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 433,293 shares, 33.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,620,738 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 215,688 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 829,322 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 372,417 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11%

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 149.07%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $28.83.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.