Broadleaf Partners, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Ulta Beauty Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

- New Purchases: COP, ULTA, XOM, XLC,
- Added Positions: TSLA, SLB, ANET, VRTX, SUI, SCHF, XLU, JNJ, PG, GLD, SCHB, SDY, VWO, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, PYPL, ADBE, AMZN, FB, MA, NFLX, DIS, DHR, GS, ISRG, V, NOW, TTD, CF, BIIB, PCTY, SCHD, UNH, UNP, AMT, SHW, INTU, COST, ICE, IWP, SCHA, SCHG, VBK, HD, IBB, KBWB,
- Sold Out: CRM, LULU,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,096 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,387 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,381 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,284 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.24%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,281 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 77,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $340.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 10,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 116.80%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $650.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 7,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 91.32%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 141,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $368.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $182.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.
