Coerente Capital Management Buys CVS Health Corp, SAP SE, Diageo PLC, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Schlumberger

- New Purchases: DEO,
- Added Positions: CVS, SAP, V, USB, FISV, PEP, PFE, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: WBA, FMS, EOG, ADP, RDS.A, RDS.B, JPM, CVX, PG, XOM, VTRS, AAPL, BRK.B, GOOG, MMM,
- Sold Out: SLB,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,969 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,751 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 237,415 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 475,329 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 159,980 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
Coerente Capital Management initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Coerente Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 347.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 153,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SAP SE (SAP)
Coerente Capital Management added to a holding in SAP SE by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $147.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 111,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Coerente Capital Management sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.
