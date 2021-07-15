Coerente Capital Management Buys CVS Health Corp, SAP SE, Diageo PLC, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Schlumberger

New Purchases: DEO,

DEO, Added Positions: CVS, SAP, V, USB, FISV, PEP, PFE, AMZN,

CVS, SAP, V, USB, FISV, PEP, PFE, AMZN, Reduced Positions: WBA, FMS, EOG, ADP, RDS.A, RDS.B, JPM, CVX, PG, XOM, VTRS, AAPL, BRK.B, GOOG, MMM,

WBA, FMS, EOG, ADP, RDS.A, RDS.B, JPM, CVX, PG, XOM, VTRS, AAPL, BRK.B, GOOG, MMM, Sold Out: SLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, SAP SE, Diageo PLC, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coerente Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Coerente Capital Management owns 41 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,969 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,751 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 237,415 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 475,329 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 159,980 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Coerente Capital Management initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coerente Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 347.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 153,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coerente Capital Management added to a holding in SAP SE by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $147.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 111,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coerente Capital Management sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.