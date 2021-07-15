Logo
Ballew Advisors, Inc Buys Generac Holdings Inc, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, YETI Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ballew Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, YETI Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sealed Air Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballew Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Ballew Advisors, Inc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ballew Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ballew+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ballew Advisors, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,531 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.56%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 116,698 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.01%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 51,065 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.41%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 36,053 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.58%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 40,154 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.02%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $432.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $130.81 and $147.16, with an estimated average price of $136.98. The stock is now traded at around $150.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 7,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2540.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.

Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ballew Advisors, Inc. Also check out:

1. Ballew Advisors, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ballew Advisors, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ballew Advisors, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ballew Advisors, Inc keeps buying
