Ballew Advisors, Inc Buys Generac Holdings Inc, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, YETI Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IVV, EFAV, IEI, IJR, IVOL, TLT, IEF, AGG, USMV, MBB, FVD, SHY, SLV, EFR, TOTL, TDIV, FXO, GDXJ, IYR, SIL, XLE, GDX, AMAT, IJH, AJG, NUV, EZU, IYE, IWP, URA, FV, IYY, IWF, IWS, IYW, HDV, AAPL, RSX, IWM, TLH, EMB, IWR, QQQ, XLF, LMBS, EEMV, IWD, VLO, DVY, XLV, XLC, FUTY, IAT, AMZN, TFC, LQD, GSK, XLU, OIH, COP, MSFT, FB, GLD, XOP, EMLP, BSCL, AMLP, PSX, BRK.B, FXD, FXH, DSI, IWN, BSCM, LOW, TRMK, JNJ, USFD, EWI, VZ, PEP, ARKK, RWM, PPT, BBVA, XXII, NNDM, GNUS, GGN, Sold Out: SNBR, SONO, TPR, IAU, PYPL, ALGN, UPWK, PTON, SHOP, ROKU, TIP, FCG, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Generac Holdings Inc, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, YETI Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sealed Air Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballew Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Ballew Advisors, Inc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,531 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.56% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 116,698 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.01% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 51,065 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.41% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 36,053 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.58% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 40,154 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.02%

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $432.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $130.81 and $147.16, with an estimated average price of $136.98. The stock is now traded at around $150.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 7,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2540.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.