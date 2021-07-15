Logo
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+mountain+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 234,325 shares, 21.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 366,695 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 277,757 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 248,626 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 808,487 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 152,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AYRO Inc (AYRO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AYRO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 6723.18%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 51,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 397.84%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $305.17, with an estimated average price of $112.54. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 194.66%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 101.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.08 and $232.79, with an estimated average price of $96.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $74.49 and $78.1, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Sold Out: Franklin Universal Trust (FT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Universal Trust. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $8.35, with an estimated average price of $7.89.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC keeps buying
