Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 234,325 shares, 21.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 366,695 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 277,757 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 248,626 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 808,487 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 152,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AYRO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 6723.18%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 51,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 397.84%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $305.17, with an estimated average price of $112.54. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 194.66%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 101.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.08 and $232.79, with an estimated average price of $96.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $74.49 and $78.1, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Universal Trust. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $8.35, with an estimated average price of $7.89.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.