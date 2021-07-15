DeGreen Capital Management LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR

New Purchases: XSOE, IDEV, BND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeGreen Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, DeGreen Capital Management LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,624 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 82,870 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 511,737 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.03% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 66,010 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 414,967 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 350,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 93,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.58%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 138,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 511,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $36.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 502,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 512,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DeGreen Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.