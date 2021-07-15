Logo
DeGreen Capital Management LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DeGreen Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeGreen Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, DeGreen Capital Management LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeGreen Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/degreen+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DeGreen Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,624 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 82,870 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
  3. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 511,737 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.03%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 66,010 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 414,967 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 350,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 93,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.58%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 138,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 511,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $36.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 502,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 512,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of DeGreen Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. DeGreen Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DeGreen Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DeGreen Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DeGreen Capital Management LLC keeps buying
