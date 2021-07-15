ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, FirstService Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Atmos Energy Corp, Eaton Corp PLC

New Purchases: TD, FSV, VTHR, NVG, LDUR, QQQ, HPQ, OMEX, IBM, RGR, AMT, SCHP, TGT, BIV, VO, F,

TD, FSV, VTHR, NVG, LDUR, QQQ, HPQ, OMEX, IBM, RGR, AMT, SCHP, TGT, BIV, VO, F, Added Positions: SRLN, VCSH, SPTM, VEU, VBR, QUAL, MUB, VTEB, PEP, GOOG, AMZN, SUB, MMM, INTC, PG, MRK, MA, PGF, CRM, JPM, VZ, XOM, DUK, GLD, T, LUV, ABBV, GM, MO, AMAT, ARKK, BMY, SPY, BIIB, CVX, VTI, ORCL, AMGN, EMR, GE,

SRLN, VCSH, SPTM, VEU, VBR, QUAL, MUB, VTEB, PEP, GOOG, AMZN, SUB, MMM, INTC, PG, MRK, MA, PGF, CRM, JPM, VZ, XOM, DUK, GLD, T, LUV, ABBV, GM, MO, AMAT, ARKK, BMY, SPY, BIIB, CVX, VTI, ORCL, AMGN, EMR, GE, Reduced Positions: USMV, AAPL, RTX, HD, IGSB, XLK, BRK.B, XLV, SBUX, NVDA, PFE, JNJ, IJH, HON, DIS, TSLA, CSCO, NOW, TMO, PM, V, WMT, NSC, NFLX, LMT, SHY, KO, CAT, PYPL, RNST, XLP, LLY, KMB, ET, GLW, AEP,

USMV, AAPL, RTX, HD, IGSB, XLK, BRK.B, XLV, SBUX, NVDA, PFE, JNJ, IJH, HON, DIS, TSLA, CSCO, NOW, TMO, PM, V, WMT, NSC, NFLX, LMT, SHY, KO, CAT, PYPL, RNST, XLP, LLY, KMB, ET, GLW, AEP, Sold Out: ATO, ETN, KSU, CHDN, HUM, HII, NAD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, FirstService Corp, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Atmos Energy Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Kansas City Southern, Churchill Downs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $508 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 837,950 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 574,357 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 874,312 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 436,728 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,211 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $175.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $200.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.67 and $101.97, with an estimated average price of $101.84. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.50%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 406.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 205.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $237.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54.