ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, FirstService Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Atmos Energy Corp, Eaton Corp PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, FirstService Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Atmos Energy Corp, Eaton Corp PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, FirstService Corp, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Atmos Energy Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Kansas City Southern, Churchill Downs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $508 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ars+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 837,950 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 574,357 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
  3. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 874,312 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 436,728 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,211 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FirstService Corp (FSV)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $175.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $200.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.67 and $101.97, with an estimated average price of $101.84. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.50%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 406.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 205.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $237.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.

Sold Out: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARS Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider