Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Diageo PLC

New Purchases: SCHG, ADBE, TMO, WMT,

SCHG, ADBE, TMO, WMT, Added Positions: VTI, VO, JPST, VB, SCHB, MSFT, GVI, XLY, XBI, VCSH, SPY, IGIB, INTC, MA, ISRG, TXN, SPGI, XLF,

VTI, VO, JPST, VB, SCHB, MSFT, GVI, XLY, XBI, VCSH, SPY, IGIB, INTC, MA, ISRG, TXN, SPGI, XLF, Reduced Positions: TSLA, DEO, RTX, DIS, ADP, VZ, RPM, NVS, MRK, AJG, BAX, JNJ, SO, EMR, GOOGL, UL, SYK, PYPL, MMM, NEE, GLW, CL, CLX, BDX, APD, ACN, ITW, DUK, UPS, WTRG,

Investment company Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Walmart Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Diageo PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr. As of 2021Q2, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr owns 103 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 22,112 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,199 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,218 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 22,457 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 15,381 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $606.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $514.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $234.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.