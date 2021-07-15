North Growth Management Ltd. Buys eBay Inc, Nautilus Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- Added Positions: EBAY, NLS, FDX, IIVI, QCOM, LITE, MSI, FSLR, BMY, J, TPX, DIS, CTXS, ABT, TPIC,
- Reduced Positions: RH, FL, DHI, AEO, SKX,
For the details of North Growth Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+growth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of North Growth Management Ltd.
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 249,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 532,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Jabil Inc (JBL) - 383,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 301,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%
- First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 235,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 548,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of North Growth Management Ltd.. Also check out:
