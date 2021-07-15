North Growth Management Ltd. Buys eBay Inc, Nautilus Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Added Positions: EBAY, NLS, FDX, IIVI, QCOM, LITE, MSI, FSLR, BMY, J, TPX, DIS, CTXS, ABT, TPIC,

EBAY, NLS, FDX, IIVI, QCOM, LITE, MSI, FSLR, BMY, J, TPX, DIS, CTXS, ABT, TPIC, Reduced Positions: RH, FL, DHI, AEO, SKX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys eBay Inc, Nautilus Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Growth Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, North Growth Management Ltd. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 249,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 532,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Jabil Inc (JBL) - 383,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 301,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26% First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 235,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 548,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.