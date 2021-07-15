DigitalBridge Announces Redemption of 7.50% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it is redeeming all of its 3,450,000 outstanding shares of 7.500% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: DBRG.PrG) (the “Series G Preferred Shares”) with a total liquidation preference of $86,250,000.

“We have highlighted lowering our corporate cost of capital as a key priority and redemption of higher cost securities as one of the uses of our recent $500 million securitized notes offering,” said Jacky Wu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of DigitalBridge. “The redemption of our Series G Preferred Shares will effectively lower our costs by over 350 basis points, from 7.50% to 3.933%, where our investment-grade securitized notes offering priced last week.”

The cash redemption price for each Series G Preferred Share is $25.00, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, the redemption date of August 16, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). Dividends on the Series G Preferred Shares will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. Upon redemption, the Series G Preferred Shares will no longer be outstanding, and all rights of the holders of such shares will terminate, except the right of the holders to receive the cash payable upon such redemption, without interest. Upon redemption, the shares of the Series G Preferred Shares will be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

All shares of Series G Preferred Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). The Series G Preferred Shares will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the shares of Series G Preferred Shares will be made by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as redemption agent (the “Redemption Agent”).

The address for the Redemption Agent is as follows:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Attn: Reorganization Department

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the Company’s Articles of Amendment and Restatement governing the Series G Preferred Shares.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to continue to execute its digital transformation and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

