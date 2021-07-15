First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is now Available for Sale in Mexican Pension Plans.

First+Trust+Advisors+L.P. (“First Trust”), a global exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider and asset manager, announced that the Mexican pension funds investment regulator, La Comisión Nacional del Sistema de Ahorro para el Retiro (CONSAR), has approved an additional First Trust ETF for sale to Mexican funded pensions, known as AFORES. In accordance with Mexico’s pension plan investment guidelines, CONSAR must approve an ETF before it can be purchased in a pension fund.

Newly Approved

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

“As an industry leader in thematic solutions, we are thrilled to see more pensions in Mexico and across the region integrating thematic allocations into their global portfolios. We are pleased CIBR, which is the world’s largest cybersecurity ETF, has been requested by the AFORES as they continue to embrace the thematic opportunities shaping our world,” said April Reppy Suydam, Head of Latin America Distribution, First Trust.

As many institutional investors seek to invest in pensions within Mexico, First Trust is pleased to expand its offerings of ETFs available for use.

For more information about First Trust, please contact Ryan Issakainen at (630) 765-8689 or [email protected].

About First Trust

First Trust, a federally registered investment advisor, and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust is the investment advisor to exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds, separate managed accounts and provides supervisory services to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts. First Trust’s assets under management were approximately $205.61 billion as of June 30, 2021. This includes the supervisory services First Trust provides to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts, which are unmanaged. FTP is a sponsor of unit investment trusts and distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust is based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ftportfolios.com.

You should consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact First Trust Portfolios L.P. at 1-800-621-1675 to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about a fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Risks

The fund’s return may not match the return of the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index℠. Securities held by the fund will generally not be bought or sold in response to market fluctuations.

Investors buying or selling fund shares on the secondary market may incur customary brokerage commissions. Market prices may differ to some degree from the net asset value of the shares. Investors who sell fund shares may receive less than the share's net asset value. Shares may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from the fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption units. If the fund's authorized participants are unable to proceed with creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able to step forward to create or redeem, fund shares may trade at a discount to the fund's net asset value and possibly face delisting.

The fund’s shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the fund. One of the principal risks of investing in the fund is market risk. Market risk is the risk that a particular stock owned by the fund, fund shares or stocks in general may fall in value. There can be no assurance that the fund’s investment objective will be achieved.

The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. While the development of vaccines has slowed the spread of the virus and allowed for the resumption of "reasonably" normal business activity in the United States, many countries continue to impose lockdown measures in an attempt to slow the spread. Additionally, there is no guarantee that vaccines will be effective against emerging variants of the disease.

The fund may invest in small capitalization and mid capitalization companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies.

An investment in a fund containing securities of non-U.S. issuers is subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. These risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in, emerging market countries. The fund may invest in depositary receipts which may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market.

The fund may hold investments that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies, or in securities that provide exposure to such currencies, currency exchange rates or interest rates denominated in such currencies. Changes in currency exchange rates and the relative value of non-U.S. currencies will affect the value of the fund's investment and the value of fund shares.

Information technology companies and cybersecurity companies are generally subject to the risks of rapidly changing technologies, short product life cycles, fierce competition, aggressive pricing and reduced profit margins, loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, cyclical market patterns, evolving industry standards and frequent new product introductions. Cybersecurity companies may also be smaller and less experienced companies, with limited product lines, markets, qualified personnel or financial resources.

The fund is classified as "non-diversified" and may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers. As a result, the fund may be more susceptible to a single adverse economic or regulatory occurrence affecting one or more of these issuers, experience increased volatility and be highly concentrated in certain issuers.

First Trust Advisors L.P. is the adviser to the fund. First Trust Advisors L.P. is an affiliate of First Trust Portfolios L.P., the fund’s distributor.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. Nor does the document implicitly or explicitly recommend or suggest an investment strategy, reach conclusions in relation to an investment strategy for the reader or provide an opinion as to the present or future value or price of any fund. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any information regarding any investor. Financial professionals must determine whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients.

Nasdaq® and Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index℠ are registered trademarks and service marks of Nasdaq, Inc. (together with its affiliates hereinafter referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by First Trust. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND.

Important Information

The views and opinions expressed are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as investment advice or recommendations, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities (in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is not lawful to make such an offer) and should not be considered specific legal, investment or tax advice.

For Investors in Mexico:

The fund has been cross-listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and the Bolsa Institucional de Valores.

Investors should review all relevant offering materials, including all applicable risk factors, and should consult with financial and tax advisors relating to tax and other consequences of investing in a particular security prior to making an investment. None of the securities herein have been registered with the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores) maintained by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores). Securities not cross-listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and/or the Bolsa Institucional de Valores nor registered with the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores) may not be offered or sold publicly or otherwise be the subject of brokerage activities in Mexico, except pursuant to the private placement exemption set forth in article 8 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores), to institutional and qualified investors, as defined under Mexican law and rules thereunder.

The cross listing of the securities identified herein does not constitute or imply a certification as to the investment quality of such securities or the accuracy or completeness of the information included in all offering materials. The offering materials are solely First Trust’s responsibility and have not been reviewed or authorized by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) or the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and/or the Bolsa Institucional de Valores and may not be publicly offered or distributed in Mexico. In making an investment decision, all investors, including any Mexican investor, must rely on their own examination of the relevant securities and the marketing materials.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715006074/en/